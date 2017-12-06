Fire alarm prank sets eight residents loose from Trumbull Children Services

WARREN

Charges are expected to be filed against a juvenile residing at Trumbull County Children Services who pulled the fire alarm at the facility at 7:15 p.m. Monday, allowing at least eight juveniles to run away from the facility.

CSB told police that when the youth pulled the alarm, it released the locks on the secured building where the youths were housed.

A Warren police report lists eight residents who were missing. Another unspecified number ran away but returned within a short time, the police report says.

The police department said the juveniles were going to be entered into a statewide database as runaways, and CSB needed to notifiy the department of any juveniles who returned.

Police searched the area around CSB, which is at 2282 Reeves Road NE, but did not locate any of the eight juveniles.

An attempt to find out today whether any of the eight had returned to the facility was unsuccessful.