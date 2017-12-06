JOBS
Committee recommends YSU reduce transportation fee


Published: Wed, December 6, 2017 @ 4:36 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee is recommending to the trustees a reduction in the transportation fee by $40.

The fee of $155 will be $115 if the board approves of the reduction.

The reduction comes from a request from the Chancellor of Higher Education of Ohio.

The rollback will put YSU in compliance with House Bill 49, which essentially disallows a transportation fee increase, explained Neal McNally, YSU finance and business operations vice president.

The fee was recently raised in June 2017.

