Cole will become a Warren police captain

WARREN

Jeff Cole is about to become captain in the Warren Police Department and join Police Chief Eric Merkel and Capt. Robert Massucci among the top three officers in the department.

Cole becomes captain because he had the top score in the two-pronged examination carried out between he and Lt. Martin Gargas, according to Atty. Dan Letson, chairman of the Warren Civil Service Commission.

The process involved a written civil-service test and an assessment by several police chiefs and law enforcement executives. Each part counted for half of the score.

Cole has been acting captain in charge of the road-patrol division since Capt. Janice Gilmore retired recently. Cole will continue in that position when he is sworn in as captain, Merkel said.

Massucci is in charge of the detective bureau. Gargas is afternoon-shift commander.