HUBBARD

Youngstown Bluecoats will host “Stuff the Bus” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 840 W. Liberty St. Items needed are new or gently used coats, warm boots, hats, gloves, sleeping bags, tents, hoodies, gym bags, duffel bags, hand and feet warmers and new socks. Items are for adults only. No children’s items will be accepted. The donations will be distributed to homeless people in the area.