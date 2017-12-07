Beeghly $1 million legacy gift highlights Akron Children's tree-lighting tonight

BOARDMAN

Bruce and Nancy Beeghly aren’t shy about expressing their pride in the care, compassion and services Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley continues to provide for youngsters and their families.

The philanthropic couple also is pleased with the pediatric hospital’s growth and expansion – both of which received a major boost, courtesy of a $1 million legacy gift they have left for the facility.

“The hospital is going into its 10th year,” Bruce Beeghly said during a ceremony Wednesday evening to celebrate ACH’s ninth anniversary and receiving of the gift. “The progress it’s made over nine years has really been amazing, not only because of the amount of services added, but because of the added facilities.”

The celebratory gathering at Akron Children’s, 6505 Market St., also was in conjunction with a tree-lighting ceremony in which the Beeghlys joined several youngsters for the inaugural lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree.

Another main thrust behind the endowment gift was to ensure ACH is better able to stay up to date with its offerings and equipment, added Bruce Beeghly, president and chief executive officer of Altronic Inc. in Girard and a former Youngstown State University Foundation trustee.

The hospital is close to his heart also because it sits on the site of the former Beeghly homestead, which his grandparents, Leon and Mabel Beeghly, established in 1922. Read more about the hospital and the gift in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.