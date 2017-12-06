Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley receivess $1M gift from Beeghlys

BOARDMAN— Bruce and Nancy Beeghly aren’t shy about expressing their pride in the care, compassion and services Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley continues to provide for youngsters and their families.

The philanthropic couple also is pleased with the pediatric hospital’s growth and expansion – both of which received a major boost, courtesy of a $1 million legacy gift they left for the facility.

“The hospital is going into its 10th year,” Bruce Beeghly said during a ceremony this evening to celebrate ACH’s ninth anniversary and receiving of the gift. “The progress it’s made over nine years has really been amazing, not only because of the amount of services added, but because of the added facilities.”

The celebratory gathering at Akron Children’s, 6505 Market St., also was in conjunction with a tree-lighting ceremony in which the Beeghlys joined several youngsters for the inaugural lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree.

