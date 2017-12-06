18-year-old faces charges after traffic stop yields gun, suspected drugs

YOUNGSTOWN — A South Side traffic stop Tuesday night yielded a gun and suspected heroin.

Police pulled over Zion Gilmore, 18, at 11:47 p.m. for failing to stop at a stop sign, according to a report.

Gilmore appeared nervous and reached toward the floor before telling officers he had a firearm, the report said.

They ordered him out of the car and searched both him and the car, finding a .38 revolver under the driver’s seat and a medium-sized bag of heroin in his sock, the report said.

Gilmore told police he’s been carrying the revolver for a month because of “people getting shot.”

Police arrested Gilmore for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of heroin.