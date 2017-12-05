Woman hit by car crossing the street in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Marcia Drive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the woman, 60, was legally crossing the street when a driver traveling southbound on a state Route 11 exit ramp turned right on red onto Mahoning Avenue. The woman struck by the vehicle received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police said they expect to cite the driver.