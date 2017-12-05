Vigorito gets probation, fine, community service

YOUNGSTOWN

A former Mahoning Valley Sanitary District manager will serve a one-year probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors.

Anthony Vigorito, 42, of Niles pleaded guilty to attempted forgery, criminal noncompliance with the state’s safe-drinking water law and tampering with records, all misdemeanors.

A Mahoning County grand jury earlier this year indicted Vigorito on six felonies ­– two counts each of forgery, criminal noncompliance and tampering with records. Court records cited two class sessions involved in the tampering, one in 2013 and one in 2014.

In addition to the year of probation, visiting Judge Thomas J. Pokorny ordered Vigorito to pay $3,000 in fines and serve 100 hours community service. He will also relinquish his professional certifications.

He faced a maximum of five years in prison and $12,000 in fines.

