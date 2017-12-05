Vigorito gets probation, community service for training fraud

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Mahoning Valley Sanitary District official received one year probation on three misdemeanors for issuing training certificates to Youngstown Water Department employees who had not met the requirements.

Anthony Vigorito, 42, pleaded guilty today to attempted forgery, criminal noncompliance and tampering with records.

In addition to the year of probation, Vigorito will serve 100 hours community service and pay $3,000 in fines.