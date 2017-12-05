Russia athletes to compete in Winter Olympics under neutral flag

ESPN is reporting that Russia will compete under a neutral flag at Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board today suspended the Russian Olympic Committee and will invite Russian athletes to compete at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 under the name "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)."

Tuesday's action was based on the findings of the IOC's Schmid Commission, formed in July 2016 to examine the role of Russian officials and institutions in organized doping.