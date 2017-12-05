Relative: Rep. Conyers won’t seek re-election due to health

DETROIT (AP) — A relative says John Conyers, who is battling sexual harassment allegations from former female staffers, won’t seek re-election to a 28th term in Congress.

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers’ brother, told The New York Times for a story Tuesday that the 88-year-old Democrat’s doctor “advised him that the rigor of another campaign would be too much for him, just in terms of his health.”

Ian Conyers told the newspaper that his great-uncle — the longest-serving current U.S. House member — “is not resigning. He is going to retire.” The report didn’t specify how Ian Conyers knew of the congressman’s plans. He said he plans to run for John Conyers’ seat in Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press left the younger Conyers a message seeking comment Tuesday.

John Conyers’ attorney, Arnold Reed, has said the congressman plans to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future.

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic 13th District. But following the mounting allegations of sexual harassment, he has faced growing calls to resign from colleagues in the House, including House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Reed has said Conyers’ health would be the paramount consideration in whether he decides to step down from his House seat. He has already stepped aside from his position as ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

John Conyers returned to Detroit from Washington last week and was hospitalized on Wednesday after complaining that he felt light-headed.

The House Ethics Committee is reviewing allegations of harassment against John Conyers.

On Monday, a woman who said she worked for him for more than a decade said he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church.