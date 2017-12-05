UPDATE | Southern Airways Express CCO says no decision yet to fly here

VIENNA — Southern Airways Express Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari is at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to just have a conversation with the public about service.

"We haven't made any decision about Youngstown," Cestari said. "This is a conversation. We have not made a decision and we will not today."

The airline is looking at the possibility of offering service between Youngstown and Detroit and Youngstown and the Baltimore/Washington D.C. airport.

Cestari is at the airport, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, to discuss with community the service the airline wants to add at the local airport.

"My role is to scope opportunities for our company," Mark Cestari said.

The Memphis-based company uses 22 nine-passenger Cessna Caravans and employs 90 pilots to fly 30 times per day into Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Baltimore.

It also flies routes in the Gulf Coast area, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta and Nashville.

The company, founded in 2013, calls itself “one of the fastest growing aviation companies in America” on its website.