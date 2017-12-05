JOBS
Poetry will grace some Youngstown sidewalks


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 10:51 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee approved plans today for Lit Youngstown to emboss poetry in Youngstown’s sidewalks, but hasn’t decided on the locations.

The committee backed the proposal to put four poems on four separate slabs of concrete. The embossing is done when concrete sidewalks are soft so the city has to determine the locations based on that. At least one poem will likely be on the newly-improved Wick Avenue, said Charles Shasho, a DRC member and the city’s deputy director of public works.

The poems will be put on sidewalks by next July, said Karen Schubert, Lit Youngstown’s founder and co-director.

Lit Youngstown is a nonprofit literary arts organization founded in 2015.

