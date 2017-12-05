Pa. man nabbed in prostitution sting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday afternoon in a prostitution sting conducted by township police.

William Vancuren, 51, of Dubois, Pa., was issued two court summons and charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Police posed as a woman in an advertisement posted on a website "known for prostitution," the report said.

Vancuren contacted the number associated with the ad Nov. 29, and engaged in sexually explicit conversation, the report said. Police replied to Vancuren Monday, and he requested a "quick visit," and set up to meet about 1 p.m. at Comfort Inn, 5425 Clarkins Drive, the report said.

His court date is 1 p.m. Dec. 18.