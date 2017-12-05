JOBS
Ohio man dies by stray bullet from shooting that also killed teen


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 1:07 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police in central Ohio say gunfire aimed at an SUV full of teenagers killed one teen along with a man in a nearby home who was likely hit by a stray bullet as he slept.

Columbus police say officers found 33-year-old Severen Clayborn after noticing bullet holes in the home behind where two people opened fire on the vehicle Monday morning. Investigators say the attackers, who fled, used high-powered firearms in the shooting on the city's west side.

The younger victim, 17-year-old Quentin William Smith, was found in an alley and died at a hospital. A Columbus schools spokesman says Quentin was a sophomore at West High School.

Police say they questioned two teenage witnesses who were in the SUV and are searching for another teen who was with them.

