Ohio jail officer accused of having sex with inmate indicted

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A corrections officer accused of having sex with an inmate at a county jail in southwest Ohio has been indicted on charges including sexual battery.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a Butler County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Nakisha Newell on two sexual battery counts. The Monroe woman also was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance into a detention facility for allegedly bringing a cellphone and electronic cigarettes into the Butler County Jail.

Newell's attorney, Mike Allen, entered a not-guilty plea to the charges today on her behalf and told the judge she wasn't a flight risk.

Allen said Newell was expected to be released on $5,000 bond.

Newell was arrested Nov. 27 and fired from the jail. She had worked there as a corrections officer for 18 months.