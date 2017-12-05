Mueller details $6.7M spent in early months of Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller's office says more than $6.7 million has been spent as part of his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with associates of President Donald Trump.

Of that price tag, only about $3.2 million was spent directly by the special counsel's office. An additional $3.5 million was paid out by the Justice Department to support the investigation, though the special counsel's office says that money would have been spent on ongoing probes anyway, even if Mueller had not been appointed.

Mueller incorporated several active investigations within the Justice Department including those of Trump campaign contacts with Russia, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's business activities and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The details of the expenditures related to Mueller's investigation were laid out in a report released publicly by the special counsel's office. The report covers from May 17, the date of Mueller's appointment, through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.

According to Mueller's report, the special counsel's office spent about $1.7 million for salaries and benefits and more than $223,000 for travel-related expenses. The majority of the travel costs stemmed from the relocation of Justice Department employees temporarily assigned to the expanding investigation.

The office also spent nearly $734,000 on equipment and about $363,000 on rent, communications and utilities.

Previous special counsel investigations, including probes of President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, have also spent millions over a few months' time.

A 1999 General Accounting Office report, for example, showed that independent counsel Kenneth Starr's office spent $6.2 million in the last six months of 1998, though it's unclear if that amount included both direct expenditures by the special counsel and supporting agency costs. In the report released today, Mueller's office noted previous special counsels only reported direct costs and not those incurred separately by the Justice Department on their own expenditure reports.