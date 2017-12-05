JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Mogadore man hanged himself in roll-off container a month or so ago


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

WARREN

The body found in a roll-off container delivered Friday to the Lafarge demolition debris landfill in Lordstown is that of a man, 45, of Mogadore.

The Trumbull County coroner’s office and Lordstown Police Department said the man could have been in the container for more than a month.

The timing corresponds with when the man left a medical facility in Ravenna, Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan said. It is believed he went from the medical facility to the roll-off container, which was on Chestnut Street in Ravenna for a demolition project involving a General Electric plant.

The man’s death was ruled a suicide as a result of hanging himself in the container, the coroner’s office said.

Milhoan said the container is more than 6 feet high.

The container had been placed at a construction site in Ravenna in late October but remained there for more than a month before it was taken to Lordstown on Friday to be emptied.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes