Mogadore man hanged himself in roll-off container a month or so ago

WARREN
The body found in a roll-off container delivered Friday to the Lafarge demolition debris landfill in Lordstown is that of a man, 45, of Mogadore.
The Trumbull County coroner’s office and Lordstown Police Department said the man could have been in the container for more than a month.
The timing corresponds with when the man left a medical facility in Ravenna, Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan said. It is believed he went from the medical facility to the roll-off container, which was on Chestnut Street in Ravenna for a demolition project involving a General Electric plant.
The man’s death was ruled a suicide as a result of hanging himself in the container, the coroner’s office said.
Milhoan said the container is more than 6 feet high.
The container had been placed at a construction site in Ravenna in late October but remained there for more than a month before it was taken to Lordstown on Friday to be emptied.
