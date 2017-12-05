Mississippi-based airline just talking about possible service, official says

VIENNA

Southern Airways Express wasn’t in town to announce a new service starting at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, but rather to discuss the possibility.

“We will continue conversations,” said Mark Cestari, Southern Airways chief commercial officer. “This is a good step today to keep the process going.”

Cestari came to the airport today for a public forum about bringing air service here. Given the coming end of Allegiant Air flights in January, airport officials are in talks with Southern Airways and other airlines to bring new commercial service to the airport in Vienna Township.

The Mississippi-based airline founded in 2013 offers regional air service to more than 20 cities in the Gulf and Mid-Atlantic regions, according to the airline’s website. The company uses 22 nine-passenger Cessna Caravans.

“It’s really one of the fastest-growing small regional airlines in the country,” Cestari said.

The airline discussed the possibility of service between Youngstown and Coleman Young Airport in Detroit and Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

“Ideally, you want service with a network carrier, but that’s hard to get,” said Bob Mann, industry analyst.

The airport sent out a survey about the suggested routes and found the Washington, D.C., service wasn’t that popular of an option.

