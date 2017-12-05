Manafort told to prove he didn’t violate order

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Paul Manafort to prove that he did not violate a court order, after prosecutors revealed that he has been working on an op-ed essay with a colleague alleged to have ties to Russian intelligence.

In a court filing, prosecutors say the attempt to publish an op-ed appeared to violate an admonishment from the judge last month to refrain from public statements. They are urging the judge to reject Manafort’s petition to alter the terms of his current home confinement.

Manafort is facing felony charges involving allegations of money laundering and other financial crimes related to work in Ukraine.

Manafort was working to secure his release from home confinement by posting more than $10 million in bond. He had reached a tentative agreement with the government.