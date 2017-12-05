UPDATE | Family safe after fire in Hubbard

HUBBARD — A family is safe after a basement fire on the 500 block of Meadowland Drive.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. according to a dispatch report.

The fire was out within an hour. The Eagle Fire Joint District received mutual aid from Brookfield and Liberty.

Liberty Fire Chief Gus Birch said the firefighters did a good job of containing the fire quickly. He said it may have been an electrical fire, but won't know for sure until they are done investigating.

Residents said the electricity went out in their house and they evacuated once they saw smoke coming out of the basement.