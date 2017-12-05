JOBS
Ex-Niles law director has license suspended for taking client funds


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 9:27 a.m.

COLUMBUS

The recently-retired Niles law director received a two-year suspension of his law license from the Ohio Supreme Court for misappropriating client funds.

The opinion found that J. Terrence Dull violated several rules governing the conduct of Ohio attorneys.

Dull held $45,000 a client asked him to invest in 2011 and spent $37,000 of it on personal expenses, according to the opinion.

He also failed to tell clients he lacked malpractice insurance, the opinion says.

The opinion notes that Dull made full restitution with interest to his former client.

