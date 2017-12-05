JOBS
Criminal charge against former Poland Township employee dismissed


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 12:46 p.m.

STRUTHERS — A criminal charge against a former Poland township employee accused of stealing from the township road department was dismissed today.

Raymond Beatty had been facing a theft charge in Struthers Municipal Court. The township trustees fired him in October after finding him guilty of misconduct in connection with the incident.

Beatty had been suspected of stealing road grindings from the road department, of which he was an employee. A tip to a trustee prompted a police investigation, eventually leading township police to file a misdemeanor theft charge.

The reason for the charge’s dismissal was not immediately clear.

