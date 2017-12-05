Cordray will seek Dem nomination for Ohio governor

GROVE CITY

Richard Cordray, former Ohio attorney general and former director of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor today.

“I’m running for governor to make things fairer for Ohio families, to finally create a system that works for every one of us,” Cordray said.

He added: “Working with President Obama and leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, I had one job to do: to protect people and their hard-earned money. And I’m proud of the job we did. All too often, the special interests love to call all the shots. I saw it in Washington and in Columbus. Together, I know how we can stop it. By working together we can bring down the cost of housing, healthcare, and college and we can bring wages back up. Together, we can change the system – so that it starts working for Ohio’s families.”

Cordray joins five other Democrats seeking the gubernatorial bid: state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former state Rep. Connie Pillich, ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill.