Colo. baker and gay couple at US Supreme Court for cake arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.

Speaking outside of court after the justices heard the case, baker Jack Phillips said the five-year court fight has "been very hard on me and my family." He said, "there have been many tears," he said. Phillips says he has faced death threats and harassment and is "struggling just to make ends meet."

David Mullins said he and his now-husband, Charlie Craig, said they were in tears in the parking lot of Phillips' shop after he declined to make them a wedding cake. Said Mullins: "What happened to us was wrong, and we don't want another couple to go through the pain and humiliation that we experienced."