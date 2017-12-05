Chicken nugget guy, Obama among most retweeted of 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — What do a former U.S. president, LeBron James and a guy who really, really likes chicken nuggets have in common? They all made the biggest splash on Twitter this year.

Twitter on Tuesday released its top trending people and topics for 2017, ranging from sports to politics to Korean boy bands.



The No. 1 retweeted tweet came from Carter Wilkerson , who begged people to retweet him so that he could get a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s. He fell short of the 18 million bar set by the fast-food chain, but Wendy’s gave Wilkerson the nuggets anyway for the effort.

Coming in second with 1.7 million retweets was President Barack Obama , who took three of the top 10 spots on the list. Cleveland Cavaliers star James landed at the seventh spot, with a tweet that criticized President Donald Trump over his decision to rescind Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warrior’s NBA championship.

Curry, and others on the team, said that he didn’t want to visit Trump in the White House.

While he did not make the most retweeted list, Trump took the top spot for the most tweeted about elected world leader. He came in No. 1 for top tweeted U.S. elected officials, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan taking second and third, respectively.