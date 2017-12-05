Campbell students to host winter festival

CAMPBELL

Campbell elementary and middle school students and their families are invited to participate in a winter festival community night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria. There will be vendors, a photo booth, face painting, cookie decorating, story time and a visit from Santa.

The middle and high school choirs will be caroling throughout the evening. The public library will have a book display to share with families. A free dinner will be provided and reservations are needed. Call the main office at 330-799-0054.

School staff is accepting donations for families in Puerto Rico who were devastated by hurricanes this year through Dec. 15. Board games, coloring books, crayons and colored pencils, books, stuffed animals and small toys will be accepted. One ticket will be provided for each donated item and can be used as entry into a basket raffle on community night. A donation is not required to attend the event.