Cafaro Foundation gives $100K gift to enhance Warren JFK high school's band program

WARREN — The evolving educational needs of local students are the reason for a major gift from the Cafaro Foundation to John F. Kennedy High School.

The $100,000 grant will be used renovate the school’s former wood shop into a new music room. The project is part of an enhanced band program.

Joseph Kenneally, president of John F. Kennedy Catholic Schools stated in a news release, “Without the continued support of Cafaro Foundation and the Cafaro family, John F. Kennedy Schools would not be able to continue to build a band program. Our kids have worked so hard that giving them a space of their own has become a priority. The Cafaro Foundation will make that dream a reality.”

The new grant is a continuation of the support the foundation has provided for the school. Last year, the foundation awarded $100,000 for the installation of new, energy-efficient windows, in addition to a $25,000 gift in 2014.

The Cafaro Foundation is a charitable entity established by the Cafaro family in memory of William M. Cafaro, the founder of the real-estate development and management company that bears his name.