JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cafaro Foundation gives $100K gift to enhance Warren JFK high school's band program


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 8:07 p.m.

WARREN — The evolving educational needs of local students are the reason for a major gift from the Cafaro Foundation to John F. Kennedy High School.

The $100,000 grant will be used renovate the school’s former wood shop into a new music room. The project is part of an enhanced band program.

Joseph Kenneally, president of John F. Kennedy Catholic Schools stated in a news release, “Without the continued support of Cafaro Foundation and the Cafaro family, John F. Kennedy Schools would not be able to continue to build a band program. Our kids have worked so hard that giving them a space of their own has become a priority. The Cafaro Foundation will make that dream a reality.”

The new grant is a continuation of the support the foundation has provided for the school. Last year, the foundation awarded $100,000 for the installation of new, energy-efficient windows, in addition to a $25,000 gift in 2014.

The Cafaro Foundation is a charitable entity established by the Cafaro family in memory of William M. Cafaro, the founder of the real-estate development and management company that bears his name.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes