Attorney: White nationalist to speak March 14 in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — White nationalist Richard Spencer’s planned appearance at the University of Cincinnati has been scheduled for March 14, an attorney who has been pushing efforts to get him booked onto college campuses said Tuesday.

Much of the campus will have emptied out then for March spring break. And a university spokesman said no contract had been signed yet.

Some universities have refused to let Spencer speak, and attorney Kyle Bristow has filed lawsuits that are pending against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.

“The Cincinnati Bearcats are putting the other public universities to shame which are trampling upon the fundamental right of free speech,” Bristow said via email. “Students have a right to hear new ideas and to respectfully challenge them.”

Bristow said the March date was acceptable because plenty of lead time was needed for scheduling flights and other travel needs. He said he’s certain that students interested in attending the event can do so.

In October, the University of Cincinnati trustees condemned hate while defending a decision to allow Spencer to speak on campus, an appearance the school president has said is already stirring fear. The trustees’ resolution said they believe in upholding the First Amendment and the fundamental role of free speech at a public university.

University of Cincinnati spokesman Greg Vehr said the school won’t discuss any specifics until there is a signed agreement.