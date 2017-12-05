Annual Winterfest is Wednesday at Mahoning Country Club

GIRARD

The 17th annual “Winterfest” dance will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mahoning Country Club, 710 Liberty St. SE. The dance is open to all high school aged students with multiple, orthopedic and/or developmental disabilities. Parents will be welcome only between 4:30 to 5 p.m. and 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. so that students can have the opportunity to interact with students from other school districts. A professional photographer will be there to take pictures, as well as Santa and his Elves and Mrs. Claus. A “Snow Princess” and “Snow Prince” will be crowned during the evening, and a drawing will be held for the dance court with the names randomly drawn from each school’s tickets. Dinner is included and there is no cost to attend.