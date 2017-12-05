JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Annual Winterfest is Wednesday at Mahoning Country Club


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 10:08 a.m.

GIRARD

The 17th annual “Winterfest” dance will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mahoning Country Club, 710 Liberty St. SE. The dance is open to all high school aged students with multiple, orthopedic and/or developmental disabilities. Parents will be welcome only between 4:30 to 5 p.m. and 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. so that students can have the opportunity to interact with students from other school districts. A professional photographer will be there to take pictures, as well as Santa and his Elves and Mrs. Claus. A “Snow Princess” and “Snow Prince” will be crowned during the evening, and a drawing will be held for the dance court with the names randomly drawn from each school’s tickets. Dinner is included and there is no cost to attend.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes