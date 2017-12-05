American Legion hosts Toys for Tots

LAKE MILTON

Amerian Legion Post 737 of Lake Milton will host a benefit that will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the post home, 16465 Milton Blvd. Admission is $5 or a new, unwrapped toy. There will be a basket auction, a 50-50 raffle, cash bar and the ladies auxiliary will provide sausage sandwiches and sloppy joes available for purchase. Auction baskets and monetary donations are being accepted and may be dropped off at the post home or by calling Jeanette at 330-257-4060.