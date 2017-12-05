JOBS
Accused shoplifter had 3-year-old with him


Published: Tue, December 5, 2017 @ 12:00 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a man Monday who is suspected of committing a robbery with a 3-year-old with him. 

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Kohl’s on Boardman-Canfield Road about 7:30 p.m. in reference to a suspected shoplifter. 

A store employee told police that Aaron Julien, 41, of Brookfield Avenue, selected a $10 Christmas ornament, concealed it in his pocket, then left the store without paying. 

When a loss prevention employee confronted him, Julien began running away, pushing a stroller with him, the employee said. 

According to the report, Julien then “charged” at the employee and attempted to punch him in the face. 

Julien was arrested on charges of robbery and endangering children, according to the report. 

Police released the child to their mother. 

