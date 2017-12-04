JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YMCA, United Way help Youngstown students dive in


Published: Mon, December 4, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Swimming is a great form of exercise, and three well-known Mahoning Valley institutions have joined forces to ensure more children have the opportunity to enjoy it.

Through a partnership among the YMCA of Youngstown and its Central Y, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the Youngstown City School District, hundreds of Youngstown schoolchildren are learning to swim.

The United Way is funding the program to allow city school district second-graders to take weekly swim lessons at the Central Y.

About 260 second-graders from six city elementary schools have been taking the swim lessons since October with students from the three remaining district elementary schools to start in January.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes