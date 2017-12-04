YMCA, United Way help Youngstown students dive in

YOUNGSTOWN — Swimming is a great form of exercise, and three well-known Mahoning Valley institutions have joined forces to ensure more children have the opportunity to enjoy it.

Through a partnership among the YMCA of Youngstown and its Central Y, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the Youngstown City School District, hundreds of Youngstown schoolchildren are learning to swim.

The United Way is funding the program to allow city school district second-graders to take weekly swim lessons at the Central Y.

About 260 second-graders from six city elementary schools have been taking the swim lessons since October with students from the three remaining district elementary schools to start in January.

