White House 'not surprised’ by travel ban ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is “not surprised” by the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce its travel ban on people hailing from six mostly Muslim countries.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley tells reporters aboard Air Force One that the White House is “not surprised by today’s Supreme Court decision permitting immediate enforcement of the President’s proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism.”

He says the latest version of the ban is “lawful and essential to protecting our homeland” and says the administration looks forward “to presenting a fuller defense of the proclamation as the pending cases work their way through the courts.”

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.