South Carolina’s first black chief justice dead at 86

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ernest Finney, South Carolina’s first Africa-American chief justice since Reconstruction, died Sunday. He was 86.

South Carolina Deputy Supreme Court Clerk Brenda Shealy confirmed Finney’s death but did not have details on how he died. Finney was suffering from dementia in May 2016 when he drove away from his home, prompting a frantic 90-minte search that found him safe two counties from his Columbia home.

Finney spent a lifetime breaking racial barriers in South Carolina. His rise to the top job at the state’s highest court in 1994 was just another groundbreaking step. The path he forged has been well followed. A woman or an African-American judge has been South Carolina’s chief justice in all but one of the 23 years since Finney was elected to the seat.

Finney was one of just a handful of black lawyers in the state when he graduated from the former South Carolina State College law school in 1954. Finney had to work as a waiter and other jobs to make ends meet, and the first time he attended a State Bar meeting it was as a waiter at a Myrtle Beach hotel because the state lawyers’ organization was still all white.

But the longtime Sumter resident became a successful civil rights lawyer. He was elected one of the state’s first black legislators since Reconstruction in the early 1970s and became the state’s first black Circuit Court judge in 1976.

The Legislature appointed Finney to the Supreme Court in 1985 as the first black justice since Reconstruction. He served six years as Chief Justice before retiring in 2000.

Although he knew he was a role model, Finney never made race an issue while on the court.

“I didn’t accomplish anything,” he told The Associated Press in an interview when he retired. “I attribute whatever success I’ve had to the people of this state who have afforded me genuine opportunities.”