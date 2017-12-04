Nothing decided today on large Canfield annexation

CANFIELD

Members of city and township government discussed annexation of township land into city jurisdiction in a closed, nearly five-hour meeting that began 8 a.m. Monday.

Both township Trustee Marie Cartwright and city Mayor Bernie Kosar did not disclose what was discussed, but both said annexation negotiations will continue.

“Nothing’s been decided yet,” Cartwright said.

The three Canfield Township properties on Palmyra Road, near U.S. Route 224, currently up for annexation are the city-owned, 288-acre Red Gate Farm, 15 acres owned by MALA Property and 19 acres owned by developer and televangelist Frank Amedia.

Kosar’s mayoral term ends in January, but he said council is preparing information regarding the annexation for an easy transition when new council members and mayor-elect Richard Duffett take office.