Mayor-elect Brown seeking qualified cabinet members

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown said those interested in joining his cabinet must submit cover letters and resumes by 5 p.m. next Monday.

Brown, a Democrat, said he will begin interviewing candidates immediately after the application deadline and wants to have as many of the jobs filled as possible by the time he takes office Jan. 1.

Those wanting to apply should go to mayorelectbrown.com to review job descriptions for open positions. Applications should be sent to mayorelectbrown@gmail.com.

“The goal to hire is Jan. 1, but I want to make sure I get the right people” so it could take longer for some positions to be filled, Brown said.

The available positions are: city prosecutor, commissioner of buildings and grounds, deputy director of public works, director of parks and recreation, finance director, fire chief, law director, police chief and water commissioner.

