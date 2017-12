Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAUDUIN, VERNON P 10/28/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Recovered Stolen Property

BEVERLY, JERMAINE 07/12/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT.

BUNCH, BREONDRAE 08/18/1991 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

CARR, MELISSA M 03/15/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

CROCKETT, ANTONIO L 02/15/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

DAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN 07/29/1963 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

HECTOR, EDNA 12/22/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

JONES, DI'AYSHA 08/19/1999 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

MCINTOSH, DERRICK GREGORY 01/07/1969 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

NADAL, WILSON DURAN 07/21/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

TATE, EDWARD LEE JR 04/07/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

WARREN, VIVIAN E 03/29/1967 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

WEAVER, EDWARD R 09/28/1960 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

CARR, HERMAN D 05/07/1975 11/25/2017 TIME SERVED

CLAWSON, KATHY ANN 06/27/1964 12/01/2017

COLE, MICHAEL JOSEPH 05/31/1995 07/27/2017 DISMISSED

DATES, STASHAWN DAVON 03/31/1998 07/13/2015 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DUARTE III, JOSEPH THEODORE 01/29/1984 08/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FULTZ, AUNDREY H 02/22/1993 11/29/2017 BONDED OUT

GOVERNALE, KATELYN 11/01/1990 11/04/2017 TIME SERVED

LETLOW, TORI 08/22/1990 10/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MATTA, MATHEW M 08/17/1958 11/02/2017

RICHARDS, JENNIFER M 01/05/1984 08/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SABO, KEVIN MICHAEL 03/03/1977 10/02/2017