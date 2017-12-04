Kentucky’s Love is award finalist

Mooney grad contender for Wuerffel Trophy

By Greg Gulas

sports@vindy.com

With more “yes, sirs” and “thank you, sirs” than career tackles over a 30-minute conversation, it’s apparent why Courtney Love is a finalist for several national college football awards.

The University of Kentucky defensive standout, a Cardinal Mooney High School graduate, was named to the “Allstate Good Works Team” on Sept. 25. He is on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and is one of three finalists for this year’s Wuerffel Trophy, which will be announced Tuesday at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City.

“It was an honor to be named to the Allstate Good Works Team and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list and I am humbled just to be one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy,” Love said. “This has definitely been a fun season for me, both on and off the field.”

Other Wuerffel Trophy finalists are Blaise Taylor of Arkansas State and Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquill.

Love graduated from UK in May with his community and leadership development degree. He’s enrolled in graduate school where he is working toward a communications degree.

Originally recruited to the University of Nebraska by now-Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini, Love opted to transfer to Kentucky when Pelini was fired three years ago.

Also weighing into his decision was he wanted to be closer to his grandmother, Sandra Penny, who was in deteriorating health at the time and has since died.

It’s a decision he has never regretted.

“My grandmother was a very special person, and I think of her all the time,” Love said. “Coach Pelini was a disciplinarian who cared about making us better men first then better football players, and he made us accountable. I cannot thank him enough for those values.

“UK then became the best fit for me, and my time with Coach Pelini only helped prepare me for Coach [Mark] Stoops and his vision at Kentucky.” Love said. “I wanted someone who replicated the culture and family-type setting.

“Coach Stoops was that guy because he’s as energetic as Bo and so very passionate about the game.”

According to the Allstate website, the award honors the “incredible stories of selflessness and community service displayed by these student-athletes and honorary head coach, and honors their dedication to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others.”

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy recipient from the University of Florida. It’s considered college football’s premier award for community service and is presented to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Among his volunteer projects was being a mentor to 8-year-old Lexington native Antonio McKinney.

“Antonio and I spend as much time as we can together, even when we are in-season,” Love said. “When we are together, we catch a bite to eat, might catch a movie, visit the dog park or even head to the football facility, which he absolutely loves.

“He comes to our games and is just one very special young boy.”

The Wildcats leader in community service hours, Love has served in a Skype mentoring program with area high school students. He volunteers at events for Kentucky Special OIympics and the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital, is active in Read Across America and last year and was selected to participate in a service and educational trip to Ethiopia where he helped build houses and shoe-shining boxes for men in order for them better provide for their families.

He has also delivered food to impoverished families, visits widows and orphans and stands out in the classroom where last season, was named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll.

Love credits his father, as well as other area coaches and teachers who have been instrumental in his character development.

“It all starts with my Dad,” Love said. “His constant, tough love while being my greatest supporter and constructive critic has provided discipline and structure for me, my brothers and also my sisters.

“Coach Stoops also possesses those qualities, as well as the blue-collar work ethic of the Mahoning Valley and that made me comfortable,” Love said. “Coach [P.J.] Fecko and staff members like Tom Velasquez, Chris Amill, Mark Lyden and Paul Palumbo, helped develop me, showing me the meaning of accountability.

“Vince Pecchia is a business partner of my father’s and I’ve come to call him Uncle Vinnie,” Love said. “When I was younger he was there for me and helped me train, always pushing me to better and to go the extra mile and to never take any shortcuts.

“Also, my brother was a boxer, and Mike Cefalde was another big supporter of mine,” Love said. “I would go with my brother to the gym when he trained or fought, and Mike later coached me in baseball and football. He was always so encouraging.”