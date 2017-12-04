HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS: Events around the Valley

DANCES

USA Dance Snowflake Ball: Avon Oaks Ballroom, 1401 N. State St., Girard, 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10. The evening also will feature dinner, dancing and a show. Advance ticket sales only through Dec. 1; go to usadance2015.com.

MUSIC

TubaChristmas: Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Admission is by donation. A holiday craft show will take place in conjunction with the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canfield Community Concert Band Christmas concert: Crestview Local School District Performing Arts Center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana, 7 p.m. Dec. 19. A mix of modern and traditional holiday music. No charge for admittance. Included in the program are Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival” plus “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” For info, go to canfieldccband.org.

Carols and Cocoa: Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Presented by YSU’s Dana School of Music and directed by Hae-Jong Lee. Carols and Cocoa will begin in Stambaugh’s Ballroom, with seasonal favorites, culminating in a holiday sing-a-long. Dana students bring cookies to share, and complimentary cocoa will be available during intermission in the upper lobby before the start of the Dana Holiday Concert, which will then be presented in the Concert Hall. It will include the Dana Symphonic Choir, Dana Symphony Orchestra, YSU Jazz Ensemble, Dana Chorale, University Chorus, YSU Barbershop Chorus, Flute Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble. The seasonal repertoire features “Many Moods of Christmas, Suite III” by Robert Shaw and Bennett; “Te Deum” by John Rutter; “Sing” by Pentatonix and many more holiday selections. Faculty soloists are Misook Yun, soprano; Maria Fenty-Denison, mezzo-soprano; and Joseph Kromholz, violin. The Lake- view High School Chamber Choir and the Stambaugh Choirs are guest performers. Tickets are general admission and may be purchased in advance at the Stambaugh Auditorium Box Office, in person, by phone at 330-259-0555 or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com. Tickets also will be available that evening. Price is $11 ($6 for students from other schools and senior citizens; free for children under 12 and anyone with a valid YSU ID). YSU’s student internet radio station, Rookery Radio, will rebroadcast the concert at 10 a.m. Dec. 10; go to rookeryradio.com and click on the link under “Listen Now.” Armstrong channels 20/100 will also rebroadcast the concert throughout the holiday season.

Elegant String Quartet Holiday Concert: Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman, 5 p.m. Dec. 16. A free concert of holiday favorites in the St. James meeting house.

Emmet Cahill Concert: St. Coluba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St., Youngstown, 8 p.m., Dec. 21. Internationally renowned Irish tenor in an exclusive encore performance of Irish music and Christmas hymns and carols. The Cathedral Choir, under the direction of Daniel Laginya, will join Cahill in a few songs. Tickets are available at ticketleap.com for $35 and $45 (VIP, $55); or call 330-744-5233.

Glenn Miller Orchestra: Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown; stambaughauditorium.com for info.

Keyboard Holiday Extravaganza: Bliss Recital Hall, Youngstown State University, 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Classical and holiday music for piano will be performed in a festive setting by students of the Dana School of Music. Free.

Michael Bolton: Renowned singer in a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown; stambaughauditorium.com.

Music at Noon: Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6. YSU musical theater students will present a program of seasonal favorites and music from the greatest generation. Free.

Pella Penguins and the YSU Barbershop Chorus: Bliss Recital Hall, Youngstown State University, 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Two a cappella groups will give a free recital featuring a variety of music, including holiday selections.

Scioto Valley Brass Concert: First Presbyterian Church, 28 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

Southern Gospel Down Home Country Christmas Concert: Dutch Village Inn, 150 state Route 14, Columbiana. Noon luncheon matinee Wednesday and next Thursday; noon luncheon matinee and 7 p.m. dinner show Dec. 1. For information, call 330-482-5050.

Youngstown Symphony Orchestra presents its “Christmas Movie Magic” concert: Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, Dec. 2. Tickets are now on sale at youngstownsymphony.com or by calling 330-744-0264. The husband and wife Broadway duo of Kirby and Beverly Ward will join the orchestra as featured vocalists in a program that will include holiday and all-time favorite tunes such as “White Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra: Musical Suites and Overtures, 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Powers Auditorium; 330-744-0264.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

A Million Christmas Lights: Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, 6 to 9 p.m., today through Sunday, Next Thursday, Dec. 1-3, 7-26. Northeastern Ohio’s biggest light display. Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, photos with Santa, Christmas crafts, face-painting, coloring contests, Mrs. Santa’s storytime in the Gingerbread House, over 100 decorated gingerbread houses on display. A donation of $10 per vehicle for admission; $2 per person on tour buses. Info: 330-482-2282 or tourcolumbianaohio.com.

Boardman Park Holiday Light Display: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 3 until Jan. 7. Tune car radios to 88.9 FM to enjoy 21 light displays that are synchronized to a variety of traditional Christmas songs. This event is free.

Santa’s Special Night: Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6. For children with special needs. By appointment. Call 330-853-9834.

ONSTAGE

1940’s Radio Hour Holiday Broadway Musical: Dutch Village Inn, 150 State Route 14, Columbiana. noon luncheon matinee Dec. 15; 7 p.m. dinner show Dec. 16. For information, call 330-482-5050.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Main Street Theater, 5 N. Main St., Columbiana, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10. Presented by Crown Theater Productions. For information, call 330-482-9915.

“A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 1-10 (weekends), Youngstown Playhouse, Playhouse Lane, Youngstown; 330-788-8739. Curtain times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 Sundays.

“A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 8-10, 15-17 at Salem Community Theatre, 490 E. State St., Salem; 330-332-9688.

“The Santaland Diaries” and “Season’s Greetings”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6, presented by the Oakland Center for the Arts at Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown; 330-744-0264.

“A Christmas Pudding”: Penn State Shenango Drama Club Auditorium, 147 Shenango Ave., Sharon, Pa.: A celebration of readings and carols. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 3. Admission is $8 ($7 for students and senior citizens; and $5 for children 4 and under). Free refreshments at intermission and a visit with Santa after the show. Includes a basket raffle. For info: 724-983-2836.

“ANOTHER Christmas Carol”: Kent Trumbull Theatre, Kent State University Trumbull Campus, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9; 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Set in the 21st century United States (particularly Northeast Ohio), the story is essentially the same, but there are added plot twists, updated social values, and several character additions, deletions, and changes. This play is a joint deaf/hearing production. The intended audience is both hearing and deaf; those who are signing-impaired will be able to follow the play through the speakers’ performance and those who are hearing-impaired will be able to follow the play through the signers’ performance. For tickets call 330-675-8887 or email trumbullboxoffice@kent.edu.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Dec. 1-3, 8-10 at Main Street Theater, 5 N. Main St., Columbiana. Comic and warm holiday play; brownpapertickets.com.

“Christmas at Mamaw Jo’s Stop-N-Go”: Dec. 1-3 (7 p.m.; 2 p.m. on Sunday). A holiday play at Stage Left Players Trinity Playhouse, 234 E. Lincoln Way, Lisbon; 330-831-7249.

Dove Tale Christmas Comedy/Drama: Dutch Village Inn, 150 E. state Route 14, Columbiana. Luncheon matinee at noon Dec. 6, 7, and 8; 7 p.m. dinner show Dec. 8 and 9. For information, call 330-482-5050.

“The Great Russian Nutcracker” and other classic story ballets, presented by Moscow Ballet: Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 3 p.m., Nov. 25. Buy tickets atyoungstownsymphony.com or 330-744-0264. The show will feature top ballerinas from Russia, and also several young student dancers from the Youngstown area.

“Messiah’: New Castle Music Club Chorus will present Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” on Nov. 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St., New Castle, at 3 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be accepted. For information, go to ncmusicclubchorus.org

Holiday Spectacular: New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave., New Castle, Pa., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2.

“Miracle on Easy Street”: Dec. 15 (7:30 p.m.); Dec. 16 (2:30 p.m.); Dec. 16 (7:30 p.m.); Dec. 17 (2:30), Easy Street Productions, performances at DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown; easystreetshows.com.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical”: Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 7 p.m., Nov. 30. Call or visit the box office to purchase tickets during regular business hours at 330-744-0264.

“Sound of Music”: Touring production of the musical comes to Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19. For tickets, VividSeats.com or youngstownsymphony.com.

SALES,SHOWS

Christmas on the Farm: Molnar Farms, 3115 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. The farm will host several local artisan vendors with unique hand-crafted gifts and decorations perfect for the holiday season. Includes unique jewelry pieces and intricate handmade quilts to items created from hand-spun alpaca yarn, homemade goat’s milk soap, artwork, handcrafted treats and more. Free admission.

Christmas in the Country: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 2, 1838 Quaker Meeting House, corner of Cameron Street and Winona Road, Winona. Includes wooden boxes, toys, game boards, ornaments, rustic wreaths, fabric and knitted creations (featuring themed tea cozies), repurposed horseshoe items and many other unique, reasonably priced gifts. Free admission.

Christmas Marketplace: Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Over 40 vendors, $3 donation.

Girl Scouts Holiday Event: Niles Presbyterian Church, corner of Robbins Avenue and Summit Avenue, Niles, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. All Girl Scout craft items being sold are handmade by local troops. Some vendors will also be on site. There will also be a coloring station for the kids while you shop. Free admission.

Holiday Craft Show: Jeanne D. Tyler Grand Ballroom at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The craft show will be incorporated into the Tuba Christmas. Free-will donations will be accepted. Concessions and activities will be available in the ballroom. Craft show artisans will present a variety of items including holiday decor, hand painted glass and ceramics, pet apparel, handmade artwork and holiday ornaments. Info: stambaughauditorium.com or call 330-747-5175.

Holiday Pop Up Market: Coy Cornelius Studios and Gallery, 1931 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25. Features candles, jewelry, photography, clothing, metalwork, natural health and beauty products, holiday ornaments, and more. All are produced by local artisans. Info: 1931belmont.com.

Youngstown Area Artists Open Studio and Sale: Ward Bakery Building, 1024 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 25 and 26. Youngstown area artists will have their working studio spaces open for viewing and shopping. Featuring paintings, jewelry, scultures, pottery, fiber art, glass, soap, mixed media, drawings, prints, metal work, photography and custom woodwork. The open house will include food from Fresh Baked Bakery. There will also be a chance auction with items including artwork and gift certificates from local businesses. Free admission.

A holiday version of the Youngstown Flea Market: DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2. Crafts and gifts made by regional artisans will be sold.

Rotary Christmas Auction: East Palestine Elementary School cafeteria, 195 W. Grant St., East Palestine, Nov. 24. Doors open at 3 p.m. to preview merchandise. The auction will begin at 4 p.m. There will be a large selection of new merchandise from small items to large ticket items, including tools, tool boxes, Christmas decorations and gifts, NFL merchandise, small appliances, jackets, vests, shirts, microwaves, candy, snacks, toys, big wheel bike, and more. Local merchants have donated items and gift certificates to be auctioned off. There will also be 50/50 drawings throughout the night.

Black Friday Sale: Mill Creek Golf Course Golf Shop, W. Golf Drive, Boardman, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24.

Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill: Mill Creek Park, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26. Guests will be able to see Lanterman’s Mill dressed in holiday finery for this traditional, family-friendly, free event. Taste chestnuts roasted on an open fire, watch artisans demonstrate old fashioned crafts, purchase unique handcrafted gifts, and enjoy festive entertainment. To share the holiday spirit with others, bring a new hat, scarf, or pair of mittens to decorate a “Giving Tree.” Donated items will warm up children in need this winter.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Beaver County Festival of Trees: The festival features many different activities, 30 plus uniquely decorated trees, wreaths, a large model railroad trail display, a country style gift shop, cafeteria, a stage featuring local musical talent and a special section for pictures with Santa and a kids craft workshop. There will also be fun loving characters to greet you while you are visiting the festival. A growing portion of the festival is the new outdoor electronic light show with many new additions. On Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, Dasher, Santa’s lead reindeer will be at the Lodge in Brady’s Run Park in Beaver County live. Breakfast with Santa is from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Nov. 25. The cost is $10 for ages 4 and up. Children under 3 are free. Prior reservations are required by calling Jennifer at 724-201-1797. On Nov. 26, the first annual Armed Services Appreciation Day where active or retired military personnel will receive admission for $5 per person with a valid military ID. The festival begins Thanksgiving Day from 5 to 9 p.m.. On Nov. 24-26, the hours are noon to 9 p.m.; Dec. 1 hours are 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 2 and 3, the hours are noon to 9 p.m. Info: beavercountyfestivaloftrees.org.

Big Band New Year’s Eve: Dutch Village Inn, 150 E. state Route 14, Columbiana, 8 a.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Lavish gourmet dinner, dancing to the Dave Banks 12-piece orchestra, live Frank Sinatra stage show by Michael Sonata, midnight buffet, toast and watch-the-ball drop festivities. For information call 330-482-5050.

Boardman’s 21st annual Community Christmas: Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman, Dec. 3. Beginning at 4 p.m. with decorating one of the park’s pine trees. Santa arrives at 4:30 p.m. by fire truck. Music and caroling led by Linda Smrek and the Boardman High School band at 4:$5 p.m. in St. James Church. The community Christmas tree will be lit at 4:45 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. Non-perishable food donations will be collected for the Boardman Lions Food Pantry at Boardman Center Intermediate School. All events will take place near the Gazebo and St. James Church.

Boar’s Head and Yule Log festival: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown; 1:30 and 4 p.m. Jan. 7. For information about this dinner and performance, go tostjohnohio.org.

Christmas at Zion Hill: Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, 14550 New Buffalo Road, Columbiana, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Free and open to all.

Crandall Park South Neighborhood Annual Holiday Tree Lighting: corner of Ford Ave. and Crandall Ave., Youngstown. Festivities begin with hot chocolate and treats being served at 6:30 p.m. and the lighting will be at 7 p.m.

Disney on Ice, Dream Big: Covelli Center, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown, Dec. 7-10, eight performances. Tickets range form $15 to $55 at Ticketmaster.com. Family ice skating show presents a live celebration of Disney’s animated gems.

Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting: downtown Youngstown, along Federal Street, Dec. 1. Activities include musical performances, and OH WOW moments beginning at 5 p.m.; parade at 6:30 p.m.; the Christmas Tree lighting and Santa’s arrival at approximately 7:15 p.m. followed by pictures with Santa at 20 Federal Place;

Hoppy Holiday Open House: Old School Marketplace, building E, 11836 South Ave., noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Meet adoptable bunnies of F5RS. Find out about Bunnies in Baskets therapy rabbits. Shop the store for animal themed jewelry, Christmas items, gifts and T-shirts. Check out the toys and treats for small pets.

Lunch with Santa: Austintown Bounce, 4317 Kirk Road, Austintown, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 16. Admission is $7 and includes a hot dog and small fountain drink, a snow globe, unlimited play on the inflatables, games, fun and prizes. Santa will be on-site from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a photographer will be available for photos. No coupons or passes will be accepted.

Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association’s Steam Whistle Blow Event: B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 25. Experience for the first time or relive the exciting and attention grabbing sounds of steam whistles from railroad engines and the Valley’s steel mills along the Mahoning River last heard in the ’60s and ’70s. Admission is free. A donation of $1 will allow visitors to pull the cord and blow a steam whistle. Info: MVRHA.org.

Memories of Christmas Past: Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., Youngstown, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Jan. 7. An extravagant annual exhibition in which the museum, a former mansion, is decorated in a fashion that recalls the big-city department store windows. Admission information atmahoninghistory.org.

Ornament Making Workshop: Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., Youngstown, Dec. 16. Crafts for all ages and levels.

Santa’s Calling: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 13, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Boardman Park will be assisting Santa with a direct line from the North Pole to the Boardman community. Parents who would like their children, ages 3-8, to receive a phone call from Santa can pick up a form at the park office or it can be downloaded at boardmanpark.com. Completed forms should be returned to the park office or faxed to 330-726-4562. The deadline is Dec. 11. Only one call per family; it is important to be home during the scheduled time. There is no fee for the phone call.

Santa’s Winter Barn: Mill Creek MetroParks barn, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26. Santa will make an appearance with some of his animal friends from around the world as he gets his reindeer ready for the big night. Come sit in his sleigh for a holiday picture and make a holiday craft to take home. The barn is not heated, so dress appropriately. There is a $1 fee for the children’s holiday craft.

“The Song of Christmas” annual Christmas program: The First Congregational Church of Wayne, 3222 US-322, Williamsfield, 6 p.m., Dec. 9. There will be a reading of the Christmas Story, choir, Carol hymn sing, special music, skit and candlelight service. Refreshments will follow. The event is free and open to the public.

Toyland: Mill Creek MetroParks, D.D. and Velma Davis Education and Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 31. Favorite games and toys from the past are highlighted as guests wander amongst giant game pieces, ten-foot toy soldiers, and more. Participate in a scavenger hunt. Guests will also be able to experience the annual tree walk on display throughout the center where non-profit organizations display their uniquely decorated trees. Every Saturday in December, the Gardens will be open until 7 p.m. for guests to experience Winter Celebration Nights, which includes an outdoor light display. Info: 330-740-7116 or millcreekmetroparks.org.

Wickliffe Circle Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Wickliffe Circle Fire Station, 4102 Mahoning Ave., Austintown. A Christmas Carol sign-a-long with the Fitch Brass Band will begin at 6:45 p.m. The Christmas tree lights are turned on at 7 p.m. and Santa Claus arrive on a fire truck. Children can talk to Santa inside the fire station. Free refreshments.