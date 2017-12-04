Federal affidavit details fentanyl delivery from China

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who ordered more than $38,000 of fentanyl from China tracked the package on his phone like someone would track an order they placed for something online, a federal affidavit says.

The package made its way from China until it was delivered by an undercover federal agent to a home on Judson Avenue on Wednesday, according to an affidavit filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio in the arrests of Michael Lawrence, 43, of Youngstown and Dainon Jones, 37, of Girard.

Before the package was delivered, agents were able to place a device inside that would emit a tone when the package was opened, according to the affidavit.

Lawrence was arraigned last week before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert and is free on $20,000 unsecured bond. Jones waived a detention hearing and is being held in custody.

The case is now expected to be presented before a federal grand jury.

There was more than 273 grams of fentanyl in the package, according to the affidavit.

