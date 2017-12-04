JOBS
Derrick Rose returns to Cavaliers after leaving team


Published: Mon, December 4, 2017 @ 10:57 a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Point guard Derrick Rose has returned to the Cavaliers.

The former NBA MVP left the team on Nov. 9 after being sidelined with a sprained left ankle. His latest injury had Rose contemplating whether to continue playing, but the Cavs said Monday that Rose has rejoined the team to resume treatment and rehabilitation. There is no timetable on when he’ll return to the court.

General manager Koby Altman says “this has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick.” The team pledged to offer him support and patience.

Rose had been in contact with coach Tyronn Lue in recent days. He’s averaging 14.3 points in seven games with the Cavaliers, who signed him to a one-year, $2.1 million free-agent contract in July.

Rose’s career has been slowed by knee injuries.

The Cavs have won 11 straight games heading into their contest Monday night in Chicago.

