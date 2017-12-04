JOBS
Coroner says man found in roll off container at landfill killed himself


Published: Mon, December 4, 2017 @ 1:54 p.m.

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office has ruled that the man who was found dead in a roll off container about to be dumped at the Lafarge demolition debris landfill in Lordstown on Friday died of a suicide.

The man’s body was found by the driver of a load of demolition debris from a construction site in Ravenna. A captain at the Ravenna Police Department said Friday his department believed it might know who the man was but was waiting for an identification from the coroner.

