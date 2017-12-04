In call, Trump backs Moore, dubs him a 'fighter’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken by phone with Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore and formally endorsed his candidacy.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Monday that the two had “a positive call” during which they discussed the state of the race and the president’s endorsement.

Moore’s campaign says Trump called Moore a “fighter” and expressed his eagerness at having Moore fighting for his agenda in Washington.

Trump’s support comes despite allegations that the 70-year-old Moore sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of the sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Moore’s wife, Kayla, thanked Trump for the call on her Facebook page.

Moore took to Twitter to say he “can’t wait to help” Trump “#DrainTheSwamp.”

Trump endorsed Moore in a tweet Monday morning, saying Moore’s vote is needed in Congress.

After Trump’s tweet, Moore tweeted that “The America First agenda will #MAGA,” a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.