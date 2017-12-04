Boardman township, firefighters union OK new 3-year contract

BOARDMAN — After several months of negotiations, the township and its firefighters’ union reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.

The most significant changes to the agreement between township trustees and the International Association of Firefighters Local 1176 related to wages.

The new contract, which will take effect within the next few weeks, includes a new wage scale for new hires. It also gives wage increases to firefighters not subject to the new scale – a 2 percent raise the first year of the contract, a 2 percent raise the second year and longevity raises that kick in the third year.

The new wage scale applies to about one-third of the department’s 38 firefighters, township Administrator Jason Loree said.

The new scale bumps up the annual salary for entry-level firefighters from $27,750 to $30,800. It also compresses the wage scale, so firefighters reach the highest step of the wage scale after 15 years instead of 22.

The new scale reduces some of the higher-tier salary rates. For example, under the previous wage scale, a firefighter at the top of the scale earned $61,047. Now, the scale tops out at $57,000, according to information provided by the township.

