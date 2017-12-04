Boardman students learn about dangers of opioids

BOARDMAN — Among several dozen students gathered in Glenwood Junior High School’s library, most knew someone affected by drug addiction.

The pervasiveness of the opioid epidemic, illustrated today by dozens of hands raised in the air, makes drug education more important than ever, the leaders of a new program at Boardman schools said.

“It’s been an eye opener for me being in the schools,” said Glenwood school resource officer Phil Merlo, of the opioid epidemic’s impact on students. “I had an idea, but I didn’t know it was to that degree.”

To support students dealing with those tough situations, Merlo said he emphasizes to them that there are adults who are there to support them and listen to them.

“If you ever get into a pinch, you have adults here who are willing to help you,” he told a group of eighth-grade students today.

Eighth-graders are learning this week about prescription and over-the-counter drugs as part of the “Too Good For Drugs” program, which launched last year with fifth- and sixth-grade students and this year expanded to seventh and eighth grade.

