JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

5,360 customers in Trumbull County are without power


Published: Mon, December 4, 2017 @ 1:23 p.m.

First Energy is reporting 5,360 customers in Trumbull County are without power.

The following amount of customers in the following townships are without power: 1,099 in Bazetta; 3,475 in Cortland; 65 in Fowler; 27 in Greene; 25 in Howland; 73 in Johnston; 595 in Mecca and fewer than five in Warren.

A high-voltage line was tripped, possibly by an animal or tree, and crews are en route to fix the line.

The estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes