First Energy is reporting 5,360 customers in Trumbull County are without power.

The following amount of customers in the following townships are without power: 1,099 in Bazetta; 3,475 in Cortland; 65 in Fowler; 27 in Greene; 25 in Howland; 73 in Johnston; 595 in Mecca and fewer than five in Warren.

A high-voltage line was tripped, possibly by an animal or tree, and crews are en route to fix the line.

The estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.