ABC's Brian Ross suspended for Flynn reporting error


Published: Sat, December 2, 2017 @ 6:45 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP)

ABC News has apologized for a "serious error" and suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for the network's incorrect Michael Flynn report.

The network said Saturday the report had not been fully vetted before airing Friday.

Ross initially reported that during the presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians. Ross later clarified the report, saying his source now said that Trump had asked Flynn to contact the Russians as president-elect, not before the election, about issues including working together to fight ISIS.

Later in the evening, ABC issued a correction. The network had been criticized for issuing a clarification instead of immediately making the correction.

Flynn, the former national security adviser, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

