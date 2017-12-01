JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown schools, YMCA event Monday focuses on swimming program


Published: Fri, December 1, 2017 @ 1:49 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District, the YMCA of Youngstown’s Central Y and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will have a joint news conference at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Y, 17 N. Champion St.

The event will focus on the Y’s swimming program. Youngstown City School second-graders have been taking weekly swimming lessons at the Central Y through the generosity of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Speakers will include Thomas M. Gacse, YMCA of Youngstown president and CEO; Mike Shaffer, executive director of the Central Y; Bob Hannon, president and CEO of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley; and Joseph Meranto, superintendent of the Youngstown City Schools.

The news conference is at the same time that a class of second-graders will be swimming.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes