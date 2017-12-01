Youngstown schools, YMCA event Monday focuses on swimming program

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District, the YMCA of Youngstown’s Central Y and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will have a joint news conference at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Y, 17 N. Champion St.

The event will focus on the Y’s swimming program. Youngstown City School second-graders have been taking weekly swimming lessons at the Central Y through the generosity of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Speakers will include Thomas M. Gacse, YMCA of Youngstown president and CEO; Mike Shaffer, executive director of the Central Y; Bob Hannon, president and CEO of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley; and Joseph Meranto, superintendent of the Youngstown City Schools.

The news conference is at the same time that a class of second-graders will be swimming.